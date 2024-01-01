en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Chad’s Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Chad’s Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister

Dr. Succes Masra, a former opposition leader, has been appointed as the Prime Minister of Chad, marking a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. His appointment comes during a crucial transitional period for Chad, as the country steps towards establishing a new republic under the recently adopted 5th Republic Constitution.

From Opposition to Leadership

Dr. Masra, president of The Transformers opposition party, had fled Chad in October 2022 after the military government suspended his party and six others. More than 60 people were reportedly killed in protests against the decision to extend the interim leader’s time in power. However, a recent agreement allowed Dr. Masra and other opposition figures to return to Chad. This reconciliation agreement has been met with both support and opposition from various groups within the country.

Next Steps for Chad

The passage of a new constitution and scheduled elections this year are crucial steps toward returning the country to civilian rule. Dr. Masra’s appointment as the inaugural Prime Minister under the 5th Republic Constitution could potentially bring about various reforms, depending on the administration’s objectives. His leadership will be closely watched both domestically and internationally as Chad navigates its socio-economic challenges and seeks to strengthen its position on the African continent.

Implications for Foreign Relations

This change in leadership could also have implications for Chad’s foreign relations, international partnerships, and participation in regional initiatives. As the Prime Minister, Dr. Masra will be responsible for addressing national issues such as economic development, social reforms, and international relations. His return has sparked a wide range of reactions, reflecting the complex dynamics of Chad’s political landscape.

0
Africa Chad Politics
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

X Corp. Invests in Chad's Development: A Strategic Move Towards African Markets

By Ayesha Mumtaz

KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision

By Salman Khan

Arizona Border Patrol Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Crisis ...
@Africa · 15 mins
Arizona Border Patrol Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Crisis ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu Announces New National Living Wage for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Announces New National Living Wage for 2024
Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken

By Israel Ojoko

Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken
Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record

By Israel Ojoko

Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record
Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected as DRC President Amid Controversies

By Israel Ojoko

Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected as DRC President Amid Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
20 seconds
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice
22 seconds
Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice
Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims
47 seconds
Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims
Fiesta Bowl Showdown: Oregon Ducks Favored Over Liberty Flames
2 mins
Fiesta Bowl Showdown: Oregon Ducks Favored Over Liberty Flames
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
5 mins
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
6 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
7 mins
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
8 mins
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
8 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
8 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
26 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
33 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
38 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app