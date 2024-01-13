en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Chad’s Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Chad’s Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment

In a landmark move, Chad’s Prime Minister has appointed a new Director of Cabinet. This significant decision occurs as the nation navigates through a crucial period of political transition and various challenges. The Director of Cabinet’s role is vital in assisting the Prime Minister with administrative duties, strategic planning, and the coordination of government activities. The newly appointed figure is expected to bring their expertise and leadership skills to the position, helping to direct the government’s agenda and policy implementation.

Strengthening Governance Amid Transition

The change in the Prime Minister’s team reflects ongoing efforts to enhance governance and increase the effectiveness of the executive branch. The appointee’s experience and qualifications are predicted to contribute substantially to the Prime Minister’s capacity to govern effectively and address the pressing issues facing the nation.

Political Landscape and Key Players

The web page content provides an in-depth analysis of the political transition in Chad, with a focus on the appointment of Success Masra as the Prime Minister by transitional President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno. It also underscores the reconciliation agreement that led to Masra’s return from exile and his position as a renowned opposition leader. The content further delves into the details about the referendum vote and the Kinshasa agreement.

Controversies and Opposition

The appointment has not been without controversy. Opposition to the appointment has been voiced due to concerns about the lack of investigation into the October 20 massacre. This opposition highlights the intricate dynamics of the political landscape in Chad and the challenges that the newly appointed Director of Cabinet and the government must address to ensure a smooth transition and effective governance.

0
Africa Chad Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
23 mins ago
Uganda's FDC Embarks on Major Leadership Restructuring
On October 6th, 2023, the eyes of Uganda’s political sphere were firmly set on the Patidar – Samaj Sports Grounds in Lugogo, Kampala. The reason? The National Delegates Conference of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), one of the country’s major political parties, was in progress. In a significant phase of internal leadership restructuring, the
Uganda's FDC Embarks on Major Leadership Restructuring
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
1 hour ago
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
1 hour ago
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Calls for Transparency and Predictable Power Distribution
35 mins ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Calls for Transparency and Predictable Power Distribution
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transforming Ghana's Police Service
36 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transforming Ghana's Police Service
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Showcase of Continental Football Talent
43 mins ago
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Showcase of Continental Football Talent
Latest Headlines
World News
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
40 seconds
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
49 seconds
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
1 min
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
Nigeria's Falconets Gear Up for Crucial U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifier
1 min
Nigeria's Falconets Gear Up for Crucial U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifier
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
5 mins
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
7 mins
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
10 mins
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
12 mins
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
End of an Era: ANC Veteran Dr. Dlamini-Zuma Announces Retirement
13 mins
End of an Era: ANC Veteran Dr. Dlamini-Zuma Announces Retirement
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app