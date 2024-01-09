en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Chad’s Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Chad’s Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture

In a compelling display of solidarity, Chad’s newly appointed interim Prime Minister, Succes Masra, has resolved to renounce his official salary. In lieu of his personal gains, Masra has chosen to allocate his entire prime ministerial salary towards funding a social scholarship. This philanthropic venture is set to benefit citizens across all 23 provinces of Chad. The exact monetary figures remain undisclosed, as fiscal data pertaining to government officials in Chad is typically held as confidential.

Unparalleled Dedication to National Welfare

Emphasizing his profound sense of duty and the honor he feels in serving the nation, Masra has expressed his intent to contribute to the welfare of his fellow Chadians in a significant, personal way. His decision is seen not merely as a political gesture, but as a testament to his commitment to modestly serving the republic and contributing to its advancement. Prior to his appointment, Masra was a fervent opposition leader whose return to Chad was marked by a reconciliatory deal with the transitional authorities.

Sparking a Wave of Philanthropy

Masra’s noble act has already begun to inspire others within the country’s political sphere. Following the Prime Minister’s announcement, Bedei Toullomi, a member of Chad’s transitional legislative body, declared he would renounce half of his own salary. The remaining half, he pledged, would be donated to support orphanages across the country. This ripple effect of philanthropy and commitment to public service underscores the potential of leadership by example.

A New Dawn for Chad

These unprecedented decisions by leading political figures signal a new dawn for Chad. They indicate a shift from personal gain towards prioritizing public welfare and social responsibility. As the nation navigates through this period of transition, it remains to be seen what lasting impact these gestures will have. However, it is undeniable that they serve as a beacon of hope and set the stage for positive societal change.

0
Africa Politics Social Issues
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
3 mins ago
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
Amid the hustle and bustle of Enugu metropolis, a significant transformation is underway — a quest to ensure all homes have access to clean and potable water. The Enugu State Government, led by Governor Dr. Peter Mbah, is pumping new life into the city’s water distribution system by replacing and extending water pipelines, especially in
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago's North Side
2 hours ago
Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago's North Side
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
2 hours ago
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
ANC Stands Defiant: Ramaphosa Rallies Party Ahead of 112th Anniversary
35 mins ago
ANC Stands Defiant: Ramaphosa Rallies Party Ahead of 112th Anniversary
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
40 mins ago
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
2 hours ago
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Faces Potential Complications in US-Australia Submarine Transfer
9 seconds
Australia Faces Potential Complications in US-Australia Submarine Transfer
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Intensifies Anti-Smuggling Measures and Infrastructure Development
19 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Intensifies Anti-Smuggling Measures and Infrastructure Development
Maldivian MP Demands Accountability for Derogatory Remarks Against Indian PM
24 seconds
Maldivian MP Demands Accountability for Derogatory Remarks Against Indian PM
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
57 seconds
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
2 mins
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
3 mins
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
3 mins
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
3 mins
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
3 mins
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
6 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app