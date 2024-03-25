Chad Election 2023: Junta Chief Deby, Opposition PM Masra Among 10 Cleared Candidates

Chad's path to democracy takes a crucial turn as the Constitutional Council approves 10 candidates for the upcoming presidential election, spotlighting interim President General Mahamat Idriss Deby and opposition leader Succès Masra. Scheduled for May 6, this election signifies a pivotal moment in Chad's political landscape, following a period of military rule initiated after the death of Deby's father in 2021.
Transition to Democracy
General Mahamat Idriss Deby assumed power in 2021, promising an 18-month transition to democracy, albeit later extending the timeline to 2023. This election, thus, marks a significant step towards fulfilling that promise, with a notable list of candidates that includes key political figures like Deby and Masra, the latter being appointed prime minister of the transitional government earlier this year. The decision to bar ten other candidates over application irregularities has, however, sparked discussions on the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.
Historic Presidential Poll
This year's election is unprecedented in Chad's history, as it is the first time a sitting president and a prime minister will compete against each other in a presidential poll. Set against the backdrop of regional democratic backslides and military coups since 2020, Chad's election is being closely watched by international observers. The electoral process involves two rounds, with the first round on May 6 leading to a potential second round on June 22, should no candidate secure a majority vote. This electoral structure aims to ensure a democratic and inclusive selection process for the country's next leader.
The upcoming presidential election in Chad is more than a political event; it's a test of the country's commitment to democracy and a possible end to military rule. With interim President Deby and PM Masra among the approved candidates, the election's outcome will significantly influence Chad's political direction, potentially impacting regional stability. As the country awaits the election results, expected on July 7, the international community remains hopeful for a peaceful transition and a strengthened democratic governance in Chad.