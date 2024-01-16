Chad E. Baase's Sixth Recall Petition Against Michigan Governor: A Fight Against Systemic Injustice

An Albion man, Chad E. Baase, has lodged his sixth recall petition against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Baase has made a contentious assertion that the state's law enforcement funding replicates historical oppressive systems against minority groups. In particular, he targets Michigan's driver's licensing system, saying it equates to slavery-era practices and infringes upon due process.

Personal Grievances Drive Baase's Campaign

Baase's motivation for this recall campaign springs from personal grievances. He lost his driver's license following multiple DUI convictions. This has significantly impacted his access to education, employment, and healthcare due to the scarcity of public transportation. In his view, this system is discriminatory, and his fight for justice is deeply personal.

A History of Legal Battles and Unsuccessful Petitions

Baase's history is fraught with legal issues, which include serving a prison sentence for making a false terrorism threat. His track record of petitions, principally aimed at Democratic officials, is yet to yield any success. None of his previous petitions returned signatures. Baase openly admits to using the petition process strategically, given his financial inability to engage in legal action. He also argues that Michigan attorneys have financial incentives to uphold the status quo, further complicating his fight.

Public Interest and Far-Right Support

Baase has stated that he will only pursue signatures for his latest petition if there's adequate public interest. This has led him to contemplate support from far-right groups. Baase's commitment to his cause is unyielding. He plans to continue his recall efforts against high-ranking state Democrats and is making outreach efforts to international bodies. An example is his approach to the United Nations, seeking their intervention in what he perceives as human rights violations in Michigan.