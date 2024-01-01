Chad Appoints Succes Masra as Prime Minister of Transitional Government: A New Era in Politics

In a significant turn of events, the former opposition leader in Chad, Succes Masra, has been named as the Prime Minister of the transitional government, as stated by the presidency. This appointment marks a milestone in Chadian politics, following the agreement made by the transitional government in late October, which permitted Masra and other exiles to return to their homeland.

Exile and Return of Masra

Masra had been compelled to leave Chad after a brutal crackdown on demonstrations in the capital, N’Djamena, on October 20, 2022. This violent event led to the tragic death of dozens and left hundreds injured. Not long after his departure, the government issued an international arrest warrant against him. Despite these challenges, Masra returned from exile in November and encouraged his followers to vote ‘yes’ in a recent referendum.

A New Era for Chad

Masra’s appointment signifies a potential shift towards a more inclusive political environment. Since his return, Masra has demonstrated a commitment to fostering peaceful political dialogue, expressing hopes for a future where political differences can be addressed without resorting to violence.