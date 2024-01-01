en English
Africa

Chad Appoints Former Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Chad Appoints Former Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister

In a significant political development, Chad’s transitional government has appointed Succes Masra, a former opposition leader, as the country’s new Prime Minister. The announcement, made by the presidency, marks a crucial step in the nation’s efforts to navigate through a transitional period following a period of political unrest.

Masra: A Beacon of Dialogue and Reconciliation

Seen as a move to promote dialogue and reconciliation among the various factions in Chad, Masra’s appointment comes at a critical time. As a vocal critic of the previous regime, his role will be crucial in leading the country towards the promised elections and restoring stability. The international community, closely monitoring the situation in Chad, harbors hope that this new appointment will pave the way for a more inclusive and democratic governance structure.

(Read Also: Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Dr. Succes Masra as New Prime Minister)

Chad’s Path to a New Republic

Chad’s transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, announced the country’s movement towards a new republic based on freedom, justice, and national dignity with the ratification of a new constitution. The fifth Republic, ushered in by this new constitution, aims to establish a new balance of powers, strong republican institutions, and a grassroots democracy through decentralization. The Supreme Court announced that the new constitution passed in a popular referendum with 85.90 percent approval.

(Read Also: Chad Advances in Land Management and Territorial Planning)

Challenges Ahead for the New Government

Succes Masra faces a multitude of challenges in his new role. Security concerns, economic woes, and the pressing need for democratic reforms are just some of the issues that the new government will need to address. The nation is set to organize general elections by November 2024, a promise of Interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby.

