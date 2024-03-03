Ch Lal Singh Urges Jammu to Emulate Ladakh's United Fight for Rights at Kathua Rally

At a spirited rally in Kathua, former MP Ch Lal Singh called on the people of Jammu to take inspiration from Ladakh's unified struggle for statehood and rights post-Article 370 abrogation. Addressing a large gathering at Ram Lila Ground after paying homage to Jammu and Kashmir martyrs, Lal Singh highlighted Ladakh's successful push for government dialogue through persistent agitation. He criticized Jammu's leadership for failing to advocate effectively for local rights, emphasizing the need for unity across all communities to tackle societal challenges.

Learning from Ladakh

Following the revocation of Article 370, which led to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the regions of Kargil and Leh in Ladakh demonstrated remarkable solidarity in their demands for statehood and safeguarding local rights. Lal Singh praised this collective effort and the subsequent dialogues it initiated with the central government. He pointed out the absence of such a united front in Jammu, urging the local populace to draw lessons from their neighbours' resilience.

Jammu's Leadership and Local Rights

Lal Singh expressed disappointment with Jammu's political leaders, accusing them of silence on critical issues affecting the region. He highlighted the contrast with some states under Article 371, where local rights over land and employment are better protected. The ex-MP lamented the outsourcing of significant contracts and mining activities to non-locals, contributing to the unemployment and disillusionment among Jammu's youth. He underscored the historical contributions of the Dogra race and the martial prowess of the region, calling for due recognition and respect for their sacrifices.

Call for Unity and Empowerment

In his emotionally charged address, Lal Singh spoke of his personal challenges and steadfast commitment to fighting for Jammu's empowerment. He appealed for unity beyond caste, creed, and religion as the remedy to societal issues. Highlighting his efforts to ensure equitable treatment across communities, Singh's call to action resonated with the diverse audience, comprising ex-servicemen, families of martyrs, and various community representatives. The rally, marked by a significant on-foot procession, underscored the collective yearning for dignity and respect in the face of adversity.

The gathering at Kathua reflects a pivotal moment in Jammu's socio-political landscape, potentially heralding a new era of collective action and advocacy. As Lal Singh's words inspire a reevaluation of strategies for regional empowerment, the path forward demands unity, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of justice for the people of Jammu.