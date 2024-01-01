en English
China

CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events

China’s CGTN News, the English-language news outlet of the state-owned broadcaster China Central Television, is providing a global audience with an alternative perspective on worldwide news events. Offering round-the-clock live coverage, CGTN News covers a broad spectrum of topics including politics, economics, culture, and technology. With a particular emphasis on China’s role in international affairs and its development, the channel allows for a more comprehensive understanding of China’s stand on global issues.

Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Tourism to the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant 70 percent drop in Chinese travelers to the United States. This decline has resulted in billions of dollars in lost tourism revenue, reflecting the profound impact of the global health crisis on international travel and economies.

President Xi Jinping’s New Year Address

In his New Year address welcoming 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the resilience of the Chinese economy amidst global challenges. Highlighting the nation’s sustained recovery, he shed light on the country’s progress in high-quality development. The key achievements in rural revitalization and innovation-driven development were also underscored.

China’s Reunification Agenda and Support for Hong Kong and Macao

Reiterating China’s commitment to its reunification agenda, President Xi expressed unequivocal support for Hong Kong and Macao. His speech reflected the official stance of the Chinese government, affirming China’s unwavering commitment to its national objectives and policies.

Through its live news coverage, CGTN News continues to offer insights and commentary that reflect the official Chinese viewpoint on significant international events, catering to an audience seeking to understand China’s policies and perspectives on diverse issues.

China International Affairs Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

