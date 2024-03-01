CEOs Conclave 2024 Endorses Modi's Vision for Viksit Bharat, Pledges Robust Economic Roadmap

At the CEOs Conclave 2024 held in Mohali, Punjab, top industry leaders came together to discuss the future of the Indian economy, pledging their support to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into Viksit Bharat by 2047. This high-profile gathering saw the participation of 30 CEOs and senior functionaries from leading companies across various sectors, underscoring the collective ambition to drive India towards becoming the third-largest economy by 2030.

Unveiling the Future: Economic Growth and Sectoral Reforms

During the conclave, discussions revolved around India's economic trajectory under PM Modi's leadership, highlighting significant achievements such as the rise in foreign direct investment (FDI), major infrastructural developments, and the country's ascent to the world's 5th largest economy. CEOs shared insights into the transformative policies introduced over the past decade, including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has spurred domestic manufacturing and global interest in India as a manufacturing hub. The event also witnessed the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for establishing skill development centres and research and development labs, signaling a concrete step towards enhancing India's innovation and industry readiness.

Empowering the Youth: Skilling for the Future

Recognizing the pivotal role of the youth in shaping India's future, speakers at the CEOs Conclave emphasized the importance of equipping young Indians with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy. The conclave aimed to foster an environment where the youth can contribute effectively to PM Modi's vision, drawing parallels with the development trajectories of nations like South Korea, Japan, and Germany. By focusing on education, research, and skill development, the conclave highlighted a collective commitment to nurturing a workforce that is adaptable, innovative, and ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Charting the Course: India's Global Ascent

As the conclave concluded, there was a palpable sense of optimism about India's role on the global stage, with industry leaders lauding PM Modi's efforts in elevating the country's international standing. From the 'Make in India' initiative to significant strides in innovation and sustainability, India's journey towards becoming a 'factory of the world' and a leader in technology and sustainable development was vividly showcased. The CEOs reiterated their commitment to contributing to a Viksit Bharat, where India not only meets its developmental goals but also plays a crucial role in shaping the future world order.

The CEOs Conclave 2024 at Chandigarh University marked a milestone in India's economic dialogue, bringing together visionary leaders to pave the way for a prosperous and inclusive future. As India strides towards achieving its ambitious goals, the collaborative spirit and strategic initiatives discussed during the conclave are set to play a critical role in realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.