Centre Halts Education Funds to Non-NDA States Over PM SHRI Scheme Dispute

The ongoing tussle between India's central government and six non-NDA states over the adoption of the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme has reached a critical point, with the Centre considering the suspension of Samagra Shiksha funds. This decision underscores the deepening rift in Centre-state relations, particularly in the sphere of education funding and autonomy.

Centralisation vs State Autonomy

At the heart of the controversy is the Centre's insistence on implementing the PM SHRI scheme—a move aimed at improving public schooling by creating exemplar schools to emulate the success of the National Education Policy 2020. However, the requirement for states to sign an MoU to receive further Samagra Shiksha funds has been met with resistance. States such as Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Kerala argue that this stipulation undermines their autonomy, highlighting the ongoing struggle between centralisation and state sovereignty in India's federal structure.

Implications for Education and Federalism

The potential halting of funds to these states could have significant implications for millions of students in government schools, particularly those from economically vulnerable backgrounds. Beyond the immediate impact on education, this standoff reflects broader concerns about cooperative federalism in India. The Centre's approach is perceived by some as a coercive tactic to gain compliance and credit for development work, at the expense of state autonomy and collaborative governance. Kerala's move to seek judicial recourse against the Centre's cap on borrowing further illustrates the escalating tensions and the states' determination to preserve their fiscal autonomy.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Reconciliation

The dispute over the PM SHRI scheme and the subsequent withholding of funds highlight the urgent need for dialogue and compromise. The central and state governments must find a middle ground that respects the principles of cooperative federalism while advancing the common goal of improving India's public education system. The ultimate focus should remain on the beneficiaries of these schemes—students across the country who depend on government support for their education. As the situation unfolds, the hope remains that both sides will prioritize the greater good over political considerations.