Centralized Payment and Legal Disputes: Kenya's eCitizen Platform Under Scrutiny

The Kenyan government, under President William Ruto's leadership, has centralized payment for all state services since August 2023. With one Paybill number, 222222, and the online portal, eCitizen, the government has managed to streamline over 16,000 services offered by 250 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). This initiative has led to a remarkable increase in revenue, amounting to Ksh. 281 million daily as of November. The portal even reached a record of Ksh. 900 million in collections in a single day, with projections pointing towards a staggering Ksh. 4.2 billion per day by December 2024.

Centralizing Payments and Streamlining Services

The integration of all payments into one platform is part of the government's efforts to enhance service delivery. In line with this goal, even payments for public school fees and university meals have been directed to be made through eCitizen. The government's decision, while improving efficiency and transparency, has also sparked a heated debate. The bone of contention is the Ksh. 50 convenience fee charged on the platform. This fee, in place since the introduction of eCitizen in 2014, is collected by a company named Pesaflow.

Controversy Over Convenience Fee

The allocation of the convenience fee has been questioned by lawmakers, with Narok Senator leading the call for an audit to determine the recipients of the collected fees. Previously, Goldrock Capital, another company, was embroiled in a legal battle with the government and Safaricom over the right to collect these fees. The legal implications of these operations have been challenged in court by individuals such as Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah. The case took a dramatic turn when court files were tampered with, leading to the removal of all of Omtatah's filings.

Mixed Reactions and Legal Disputes

Beyond the convenience fee debate, the directive to pay school fees through eCitizen has also faced resistance. The Council of Governors Education Committee chairperson, Eric Mutai, called for the suspension of the directive until proper guidelines are in place. This echoes the mixed reactions to previous directives and mirrors a petition filed by a Nakuru doctor. The petition calls for the suspension of the directive and all other orders necessitating payment of government services through the eCitizen platform.

The centralized payment system and the controversies surrounding it mark a significant chapter in Kenya's digital evolution. As the nation navigates through these debates and legal disputes, the focus remains on enhancing service delivery, ensuring transparency, and promoting a digital economy. The current status of the legal case remains unclear, adding another layer of complexity to the eCitizen platform's narrative.