en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections

The upcoming year in global politics promises to be a riveting spectacle, with widespread elections set to usher in shifts of power. A discernible trend towards center-right politics is taking shape, with elections around the globe drawing attention to this shift. From Argentina to the Netherlands, the political landscape is evolving.

Argentina’s Economic Hardships and the Rise of Milei

In Argentina, the triumph of Javier Milei is ascribed to the nation’s desperation born out of economic hardships. The populist leader’s election attests to the increasing popularity of center-right politics as a response to financial pressures, a pattern that is being replicated in various parts of the world.

UK Politics: Starmer Gaining Ground, SNP’s Decline

Across the Atlantic in the United Kingdom, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is making inroads, appealing to traditional Conservative voters amid the Tory party’s internal disarray. The Scottish National Party’s downturn could further enhance Labour’s chances, adding another layer of complexity to the already intricate political canvas.

US Immigration Issues and Trump’s Potential Comeback

In the United States, issues surrounding immigration and the handling of the Mexican border crisis are shaping public sentiment. Despite his legal woes, former President Donald Trump seems poised to reap political benefits from the situation, demonstrating the influence of immigration policies on the political arena.

Canada’s Multiculturalism Concerns and Conservative Party’s Prospects

Canada’s Conservative Party might leverage concerns about multiculturalism to challenge Prime Minister Trudeau’s leadership in the upcoming elections. Such a scenario could signify a notable change in Canada’s political dynamics and underscore the growing trend of center-right politics.

Ireland’s Housing Issues and Rise of Sinn Féin

In Ireland, the radical left party Sinn Féin is making strides, capitalizing on housing issues and immigration concerns. The party’s popularity signals a shift in Ireland’s political climate and adds to the mounting evidence of changing political ideologies around the globe.

Across Western democracies, liberal immigration policies are being met with resistance, leading to increased support for both radical right and left parties. This trend necessitates an honest debate about immigration to counter the rise of extreme political movements. However, nationalist sentiments pose a significant hurdle to such discourse.

0
Elections Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
10 mins ago
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has brushed off the implications of a recent YouGov poll hinting at a potential trouncing for the Conservative Party in the forthcoming general election. According to the poll’s forecast, the Tories risk being whittled down to a mere 169 seats, while the Labour Party could clinch a robust 120-seat majority
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
Pakistan's Election Campaign Kicks Off Amid Controversy and Challenges
17 mins ago
Pakistan's Election Campaign Kicks Off Amid Controversy and Challenges
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
21 mins ago
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
11 mins ago
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
11 mins ago
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
Schools Synchronize Openings Amidst Elections; Climate Education Gets Boost in Maine
16 mins ago
Schools Synchronize Openings Amidst Elections; Climate Education Gets Boost in Maine
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
17 seconds
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
36 seconds
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
37 seconds
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
52 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
59 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
1 min
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
1 min
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
1 min
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
1 min
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
59 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app