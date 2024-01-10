Center-left Parties in Europe: Rightwing Shifts Don’t Guarantee Votes, Finds Study

A recent study, conducted by the Progressive Politics Research Network (PPRNet), challenges the strategic shift of center-left parties in Europe towards rightwing policies on immigration and the economy. The research, spearheaded by Tarik Abou-Chadi of the University of Oxford, is based on a comprehensive analysis of European electoral and polling data.

The Myth of the Third Way

The concept of the ‘Third Way’ represents a centrist political position that seeks to reconcile center-right and center-left politics by synthesizing neoliberal and social democratic economic policies. It advocates for workfare over welfare, promotes public-private partnerships, and upholds a commitment to fiscal conservatism. However, the PPRNet research challenges this political strategy.

Shifting Center, Shifting Votes?

The study reveals that such strategic shifts towards the political center are not benefiting center-left parties in terms of votes. On the contrary, they seem to be alienating existing progressive supporters. The average voter for social democratic parties has evolved over the years, now predominantly being culturally progressive and economically left-wing. Adopting rightwing stances, such as endorsing austerity measures or promoting welfare chauvinism, has proven to be counterproductive.

The Unsuccessful Strategy of Welfare Chauvinism

Welfare chauvinism, a policy that restricts immigrants’ access to welfare, has not been a successful strategy for the left. It neither aligns with the values of most left-wing voters, nor does it lure in potential right-leaning voters. The study uncovers that left-leaning parties tend to overestimate the electoral relevance of traditional working-class voters.

In conclusion, the research suggests that center-left parties would be better served by focusing on building coalitions around strong welfare states and effective public services. Emphasizing investment in areas such as green transition could also prove beneficial. This empirical approach to understanding voter preferences and the changing demographics of social democratic support aims to guide center-left parties in shaping their future political strategies.