Centenary Stones Unveiled in Northern Ireland Amid Controversy

In an initiative that intertwines history, culture, and politics, the council of Northern Ireland has inaugurated fifteen stones to commemorate the Centenary of Northern Ireland, a historical event that was celebrated in 2021. The unveiling of these stones is part of the council’s programme christened ‘Our People, Our Place Our Story’, a series of events that spanned a year.

Unveiling of the Centenary Stones

Three of these commemorative stones have been revealed by the borough’s Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, at the civic buildings situated in Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon. Shaped in the likeness of Northern Ireland, these stones are crafted from local granite, proudly bearing the inscription, ‘Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Foundation of Northern Ireland’.

Public Consultation for Stone Installation

The remaining twelve stones are slated to be installed at various locations such as Lurgan, Portadown, and Dromore, among others. The council has extended an invitation to the public to consult on the placement of these stones. This consultation process will remain open until 1st March 2024, and the public can participate in the consultation through a convenient online platform.

Political Controversy Surrounding the Centenary Stones

The project has given rise to political controversy, evoking memories of a similar dispute over a stone at Stormont, the seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly. The previous year, Sinn Fein voiced opposition to the stone at Stormont, which marked the centenary, thereby sparking a political row. The decision to install the stone at Stormont was eventually passed by the Assembly Commission without a Sinn Fein representative present, due to the party not having nominated a replacement following the resignation of MLA John O’Dowd, who subsequently assumed the role of the infrastructure minister.