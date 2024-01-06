Celebrities Deny Participation in RFK Jr.’s Fundraiser Amidst PAC’s Claims

In a surprising turn of events, celebrities including Martin Sheen, Dionne Warwick, and Andrea Bocelli have publicly denied their participation in a fundraising event for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential bid. The political action committee, American Values, which organized the event, was caught in the crossfire of controversy as they had previously claimed these celebrities would be attending the gala.

Unfounded Claims and Public Denials

The fundraiser was initially publicized on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, and the Daily Mail had reported the attendance of these stars at RFK Jr.’s birthday gala. However, CBS News revealed that the actual invitation did not mention the artists’ names, despite the super PAC’s confirmation of their attendance. This discrepancy led to a swift and public clarification from the celebrities involved.

Martin Sheen, renowned for his portrayal of President Josiah Bartlett in the popular television series, publicly stated on Instagram that he does not endorse RFK Jr. and will not be attending the event. Further, he took this opportunity to declare his support for Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Other Celebrities Follow Suit

In the wake of Sheen’s public denial, other celebrities who were supposedly attending the event also confirmed their non-participation. A representative for Andrea Bocelli confirmed that the singer won’t be in the U.S. this month, making his attendance impossible. Dionne Warwick, on the other hand, described the announcement of her participation as ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

RFK Jr.’s Campaign Distances Itself

In the face of this controversy, RFK Jr.’s campaign issued a statement clarifying that they have no knowledge of who is attending the event and cannot confirm or deny anyone’s participation. This lack of confirmation from the campaign only added to the confusion and raised questions about the credibility of the PAC’s claims. The Kennedy family, including RFK Jr.’s siblings, denounced his presidential run, further indicating their unlikelihood of attending the event.

As the dust settles on this incident, the organizers are now scrambling to secure talent for the event, with the echoes of misinformation and public denials casting a long shadow over RFK Jr.’s fundraiser.

