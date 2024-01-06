en English
Politics

Celebrities Deny Participation in RFK Jr.’s Fundraiser Amidst PAC’s Claims

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Celebrities Deny Participation in RFK Jr.’s Fundraiser Amidst PAC’s Claims

In a surprising turn of events, celebrities including Martin Sheen, Dionne Warwick, and Andrea Bocelli have publicly denied their participation in a fundraising event for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential bid. The political action committee, American Values, which organized the event, was caught in the crossfire of controversy as they had previously claimed these celebrities would be attending the gala.

Unfounded Claims and Public Denials

The fundraiser was initially publicized on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, and the Daily Mail had reported the attendance of these stars at RFK Jr.’s birthday gala. However, CBS News revealed that the actual invitation did not mention the artists’ names, despite the super PAC’s confirmation of their attendance. This discrepancy led to a swift and public clarification from the celebrities involved.

Martin Sheen, renowned for his portrayal of President Josiah Bartlett in the popular television series, publicly stated on Instagram that he does not endorse RFK Jr. and will not be attending the event. Further, he took this opportunity to declare his support for Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket in the upcoming 2024 elections.

(Read Also: Cameron Diaz Denies Any Connection to Jeffrey Epstein)

Other Celebrities Follow Suit

In the wake of Sheen’s public denial, other celebrities who were supposedly attending the event also confirmed their non-participation. A representative for Andrea Bocelli confirmed that the singer won’t be in the U.S. this month, making his attendance impossible. Dionne Warwick, on the other hand, described the announcement of her participation as ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

(Read Also: Manoj Bajpayee Debunks Political Rumors, Promotes ‘Killer Soup’, and Teases ‘The Family Man’ Season 3)

RFK Jr.’s Campaign Distances Itself

In the face of this controversy, RFK Jr.’s campaign issued a statement clarifying that they have no knowledge of who is attending the event and cannot confirm or deny anyone’s participation. This lack of confirmation from the campaign only added to the confusion and raised questions about the credibility of the PAC’s claims. The Kennedy family, including RFK Jr.’s siblings, denounced his presidential run, further indicating their unlikelihood of attending the event.

As the dust settles on this incident, the organizers are now scrambling to secure talent for the event, with the echoes of misinformation and public denials casting a long shadow over RFK Jr.’s fundraiser.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

