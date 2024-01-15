en English
Accidents

Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s governing political party, marked its 112th anniversary with an elaborate celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. Thousands of attendees, including party supporters and political figures, gathered to commemorate the event, with President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the crowd. However, the festivities were tinged with political tension as a coffin inscribed with ‘RIP Zuma’ was displayed by supporters, reflecting the divisive internal dynamics within the party.

Turbulent Times Amidst Celebrations

The ANC’s festivities were held against a backdrop of unsettling events that have gripped the nation. Harry Makamu, a prominent businessman, was brutally shot and killed in his car near Bushbuckridge. His untimely demise added a somber note to the day’s events. Concurrently, the community of Atlantis in Cape Town is grappling with outrage and grief following the alleged rape of a two-year-old at Wesfleur Hospital, sparking a public outcry for justice.

Environmental Crisis and Search Operations

South Africa’s environmental woes were also at the forefront. The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) Aquatic team is currently engaged in a search operation for a woman who was swept away by a flash flood in Sunninghill. Her car, found in a severely damaged state, bore testament to the violence of the flood. Durban, meanwhile, grappled with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, resulting in flooding which sadly led to the deaths of a woman and her grandchild.

Political Tensions and Allegations

As the ANC celebrated, political tensions continued to simmer. The youth wing of ActionSA, a political party in South Africa, is demanding the resignation of Minister Blade Nzimande over corruption allegations. Adding fuel to the fire, the Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality in the Free State was forced to respond to the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) claims of missing funds intended for solving a water crisis.

Personal Turmoil Amidst Public Events

In a more personal context, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa took to social media to address rumors following her estranged husband Black Coffee’s accident. Her statement, made amidst the turmoil of public events, underscores the complex tapestry of personal and political narratives that unfolded as South Africa marked the ANC’s anniversary.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

