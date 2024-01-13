Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf’s Supreme Court Victory

The Supreme Court has upheld the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Kano State governorship election. This verdict comes as a monumental reversal of the earlier rulings by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Appeal Court, which had declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

The Supreme Court overturned the decisions of the lower courts and restored a whopping 165,616 votes that were previously deducted from Yusuf’s total votes. In a significant move, the court also ruled that the issue of party membership is a pre-election matter and outside the jurisdiction of the court. This verdict restores faith in the judiciary and ensures that the mandate of the people of Kano is upheld.

Celebrations Amidst High Security

The court’s decision sparked waves of jubilation across Kano. Supporters of the NNPP, donning the party’s signature red caps, took to the streets in festive spirits, with some engaging in daring stunts and reckless driving. Anticipating the high-emotion scenario, the police maintained a strong presence to deter disorder and ensure the safety of the residents.

Responding to the historic verdict, Governor Yusuf expressed his gratitude on social media. Supporters of Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, also joined in the celebrations, making the event a grand spectacle. Civil society activist Ibrahim Waiya lauded the judgment for restoring faith in the judiciary. Meanwhile, the APC, through its state secretary Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, called for calm and acceptance of the verdict, reminding supporters that power is ordained by God.

The Supreme Court’s verdict has not only affirmed Governor Yusuf’s election but has also set a precedent for future election disputes. The decision has underscored the importance of the judiciary in ensuring the democratic process is respected and the will of the people is upheld.