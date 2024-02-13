Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Peter Griffiths, a Beloved Evesham Councillor

On February 13, 2024, Pershore Abbey became a place of shared sorrow and celebration as friends, family, and colleagues gathered to remember Peter Griffiths, a cherished Worcestershire county councillor and Evesham town councillor representing Little Hampton. The air was filled with stories of his larger-than-life character and his unwavering dedication to the community.

A Life in Service

Elected to the county council in May 2021 and joining the Evesham Town Council in October of the following year, Griffiths quickly distinguished himself through his commitment to local issues. His contributions to the community ranged from securing funding for three additional defibrillators to placing benches in the high street, and even helping establish cafes and eateries in the town.

A 'World-Class Ambassador' for Evesham

Described by many as a "world-class ambassador" for Evesham, Griffiths was not only dedicated to the betterment of his constituents' lives but also a mentor to his colleagues. His guidance was highly valued, and he served on various committees with respect and admiration from all who knew him.

A Legacy of Love and Leadership

As the final farewells were said, it became clear that Griffiths' impact on the community would endure. His colleagues and friends remembered him as a "larger-than-life character" who never hesitated to help those in need. Through his service and leadership, Peter Griffiths left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the people of Evesham.

Today, as we remember Peter Griffiths, we pay tribute to his life, his legacy, and the immeasurable influence he had on the community he loved and served so well. His memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched, and his contributions will continue to shape Evesham for generations to come.