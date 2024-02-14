In an unprecedented move, nine Central and Eastern European countries have come together to back Ukraine's bid to join NATO, while also demanding increased military aid to help combat Russian forces. This announcement was made on February 15, 2024, and signals a strong commitment to upholding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The nine countries – including Sweden – have expressed their unwavering support for Ukraine, rejecting any attempts by Russia to annex Ukrainian territory. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged the progress made by Ukrainian forces in pushing back Russian aggression, thanks to the advanced weapons provided by allies.

Germany announces delivery of armored howitzers

During the announcement, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius revealed that Germany would be delivering armored howitzers to Ukraine, financed jointly by several countries. This move demonstrates the solidarity among the CEE nations in their efforts to support Ukraine.

In addition to military support, Sweden has pledged a total of SEK 30 billion in aid to Ukraine, encompassing military, economic, and financial assistance. The country has also been working closely with the EU to coordinate financial support for Ukraine.

Sweden's future NATO membership and push for tougher sanctions

While Sweden continues to support Ukraine, it also has its sights set on becoming a NATO member itself. The Scandinavian nation is advocating for tougher sanctions against Russia and working to ensure accountability for Russia's aggression against Ukraine and violations of international law.

The importance of supporting Ukraine is being emphasized as a long-term foreign policy task for Sweden, amidst geopolitical shifts and challenges in the region.

Despite some progress, CEE states still face challenges in making their voices heard in European and transatlantic debates. They are also pushing back against the marginalization of their views in decisions regarding China and the European Indo-Pacific strategy, demanding that their experiences and expertise be recognized.

As the world watches the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the role of the CEE countries in supporting Ukraine has become increasingly important. Their collective efforts are not only shaping the future of European politics, but also challenging the traditional power dynamics on the global stage.

Geopolitical shifts: The significance of the CEE nations' support for Ukraine cannot be understated, particularly in light of geopolitical shifts and challenges in the region. By rallying behind Ukraine, these countries are asserting their influence and reshaping the European political landscape.

In 2009, George Friedman's book 'The Next 100 Years' predicted that the US would face challenges from Japan, Turkey, and Poland. More than a decade later, it is the CEE countries that have taken center stage in European affairs. Their support for Ukraine and pushback against Russian aggression have proven crucial in maintaining the balance of power in the region.