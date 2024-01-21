CEC Responds to Attack on PPP Election Office in Lahore

In a recent turn of events, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Lahore, Sikandar Sultan Raja, has addressed the attack on an election office of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Lahore. This response comes after an official complaint was lodged by the PPP regarding the incident. The Election Commission (EC) spokesperson confirmed that an order has been issued to file a First Information Report (FIR) against ten unidentified individuals related to the attack.

CEC Takes Notice of PPP Office Attack

The CEC took cognizance of the incident which took place in Lahore's Sattoo Katla area where the office of PPP candidate Manzar Abbas Khokhar was targeted. A Molotov cocktail was used in the attack, resulting in significant damage to the office and the burning of banners on the gate. Following the PPP's complaint, the CEC ordered the EC to register an FIR and the Punjab Inspector General (IG) has been directed to ensure the FIR's registration.

PPP Leaders Demand Investigation

The PPP leaders have blamed the opposition, specifically Nawaz Sharif, for orchestrating the attack and have criticized the police's response to the incident. The leaders have demanded an investigation into the attack, shedding light on the hidden elements behind it. The attack is seen as a reflection of the discomfort with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s growing public support in the election.

Further Actions Following the Attack

Following the attack, a separate case has been instituted at the Satto Katla police station regarding a petrol bomb attack on the PPP's election office in the constituency PP-162. The PPP also holds the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for the attack. PPP leader Faisal Mir claimed that the attack was carried out with the consent of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. In response to the incident, the caretaker Prime Minister has formed a high-level committee for election security, addressing concerns about the law and order situation in the province.