CEC Kazi Habibul Awal Calls for Media’s Role in Ensuring Transparent Elections in Bangladesh

In a recent appeal, Kazi Habibul Awal, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Bangladesh, urged journalists to amplify the visibility and transparency of the voting process. This move aims to address prevalent public mistrust in the country’s electoral system. Awal made these remarks after casting his vote at Habibullah Bahar College Centre in Shantinagar, Dhaka, during Bangladesh’s 12th national parliamentary election.

Media’s Role in Strengthening Democracy

Awal stressed the pivotal role of media coverage in bolstering public confidence in the electoral process. He encouraged the citizens to visit the voting centers fearlessly and exercise their democratic right freely. With an air of responsibility, he reassured the public that his focus was on organizing the polls, while the enforcement of law and order rested with the relevant authorities.

Addressing Concerns

When questioned about the low voter turnout and potential poll violence, Awal stated he was not presently focused on these issues. He subtly highlighted that his primary role was to facilitate the polls, leaving matters of violence to be addressed by law enforcement agencies. Despite the apprehensions and uncertainties surrounding the people’s confidence in voting, the CEC expressed hope for a credible election.

The Election Day

The election, commencing at 8 am and set to conclude at 4 pm, witnessed 119.6 million eligible voters with the chance to cast their ballots across 42,024 voting centers. However, due to the unfortunate death of a candidate, polls in one parliamentary seat were postponed. This election marks a significant event in Bangladesh’s democratic process, with a total of 299 parliamentary seats up for grabs.

In summary, amid the challenges posed by the boycott of a major political party and incidents of violence, the Chief Election Commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal, remains optimistic. He continues to emphasize the importance of voter confidence and a peaceful conduct of the election. His calls for transparency and media coverage come in an ardent effort to instill voter confidence and ensure a fair parliamentary election.

