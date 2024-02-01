Cebu Water District Board Members File Criminal Case Amid Power Struggle

In an escalating power struggle at the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), two sitting board members have lodged a criminal case against the former chairman, Jose Daluz III, and board members Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno, accusing them of unlawfully clinging to their positions of authority. This move comes in the wake of their refusal to step down following a dismissal ordered by Cebu City Mayor, Michael Rama, on August 1, 2023.

Continued Resistance from the Ousted Members

Despite their formal removal, Daluz has persisted in acting as chairman, leading to friction with Mayor Rama's appointees, Melquiades Feliciano, Nelson Yuvallos, and Aristotle Batuhan. These individuals were officially instated to replace the ousted members, yet they have encountered steadfast opposition from Daluz and his allies.

Contesting the Legality of the Dismissal

Daluz's resistance is grounded in his assertion that Mayor Rama's actions are legally invalid, contending that the new board members' appointments lack confirmation by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA). He further accuses Rama himself of usurpation for allegedly exceeding his jurisdiction in matters pertaining to the board.

Implications for MCWD's Management and Beyond

The ongoing dispute casts a shadow over MCWD's management, a utility of significant importance for water provision across multiple cities and municipalities. Daluz has hinted that his removal could be driven by discord over potential privatization plans for the MCWD or by underlying political machinations within their party coalition. The complaint was filed on January 31, 2024, with the ousted members accused of obstinately undermining the functioning of MCWD and jeopardizing the crucial water services it delivers to the public.