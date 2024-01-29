Cebu City Vice Mayor's Concern Over Duterte-Marcos Allegations Raises Eyebrows

In a startling development that has sent ripples through the Philippines' political landscape, Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama has found himself in the heart of a storm stirred by President Rodrigo Duterte's accusations against Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The controversy sparked after Duterte, at a prayer rally in Davao City, claimed that Marcos is a 'drug addict.' Marcos retorted to these allegations, suggesting that Duterte's claims might be influenced by his alleged long-term use of the pain reliever fentanyl.

Duterte-Marcos Face-off: A Deeper Look

The accusations have caused a significant stir in the country's political circles. Duterte's charge against Marcos, suggesting his involvement in illegal drug activity, was vehemently denied by the latter. In a swift rebuttal, Marcos raised questions about Duterte's use of fentanyl, hinting that it might be influencing his behavior.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), responding to the allegations, denied that Marcos was ever on its drug watch list. The PDEA stated that Marcos was NEVER in their National Drug Information System (NDIS) and that his name did not appear in the 'narco-list' or Inter-Agency Drug Information Database.

Rama's Stance Amidst Controversy

Amidst the escalating controversy, Vice Mayor Rama, who is also the vice president of the PDP Laban in Visayas, declared his unwavering support for the current administration. Despite the allegations, Rama emphasized his commitment to authority and constitutionalism, recounting his past experiences with coups during his incumbency and his consistent opposition to such unconstitutional actions.

Political Implications

The allegations and counter-allegations exchanged between Duterte and Marcos have brought to the fore long-rumored political splits within the country. The public feud between the two leaders has highlighted their differences over foreign policy, with Duterte having cozy ties with China and Russia, and Marcos leaning towards Washington.

While the ongoing drama continues to unfold, the impact of these allegations on the political landscape of the Philippines remains to be seen. However, one thing is for sure: the country's political arena is set for turbulent times ahead.