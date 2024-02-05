Cebu City Vice Mayor Takes Leave for AGILE Program in The Hague

Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia is all set to partake in the second phase of the Adaptive Governance and Innovation for Local Executives (AGILE) program in The Hague, Netherlands. This opportunity comes with the sanction of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). The AGILE program, centered on Local Governance and Innovation for Economic Development, will see Garcia's travel and other related expenses being covered by the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP).

AGILE Program and Its Implications

The AGILE program, a joint venture with The Hague Academy for Local Governance (THALG), aims to enhance the global perspective and understanding of the core areas that drive local economic development. Garcia being the only vice mayor from the country selected for the program, this stands as a testament to his dedication and commitment to better governance. Garcia has previously completed a course on Championing Agriculture Leadership under AGILE, further solidifying his credentials.

The role of DAP and THALG, a non-profit organization, in facilitating this program is significant. They cover all costs including tuition, travel, and accommodation, ensuring that no city government funds are used for the trip. This approach ensures a financially sustainable model for the participants and the city administration, while fostering international collaboration and sharing of best practices.