CCTV Footage Contradicts Capitol Police Agent's Testimony in Oath Keepers Trial

A new revelation has emerged, questioning the credibility of the testimony given by Capitol Police Special Agent David Lazarus during the Oath Keepers trial. An analysis of newly available Capitol CCTV footage by investigative journalist Steve Baker from Blaze Media contradicts Lazarus's account of events. Lazarus testified that he was an eyewitness to the interactions between Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and the Oath Keepers on January 6, 2021. However, the time-stamped CCTV video suggests that Lazarus was elsewhere in the Capitol complex during the alleged interactions.
Discrepancies in Lazarus' Testimony
The CCTV footage was initially viewable in a restricted capacity in Washington, D.C. However, it has recently been made public following the efforts of Blaze News and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. The video evidence, indicating that Lazarus was not at the scene of the alleged interactions, was not known to the Oath Keepers' defense attorneys during the trial. The footage shows that Lazarus arrived at the bottom of the staircase three and a half minutes after the last of the Oath Keepers had left the area, contradicting his testimony.
Implications and Reactions
The revelations of the CCTV analysis have reportedly drawn concern from the Department of Justice and have sparked a buzz within the Capitol Police leadership. The police's focus seems more on the story's reach rather than the authenticity of Lazarus' testimony. Officer Harry Dunn, who supported Lazarus's account, has been under scrutiny for his own claims about the events of January 6, with no video evidence to support his allegations. Dunn is currently campaigning for Congress.
Unveiling the Truth
BlazeTV has published a detailed video titled "The Truth about January 6: Part III: David Lazarus: Proof of Perjury," shedding light on these findings. The video suggests that the CCTV footage could have provided exculpatory evidence, potentially withheld from the defense attorneys. The disclosure has raised questions about the integrity of the entire case and the potential violation of defendants' rights.
Capitol Police have yet to comment on the released footage. The story, as it unravels, underscores the importance of transparency and rigorous fact-checking in the pursuit of justice.