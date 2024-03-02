CCSU Students Stage First Mock Parliament: Debates on Farmer Protests, UCC Bill Passage

MEERUT: In an educational initiative to introduce students to the intricacies of parliamentary proceedings, Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) hosted its first-ever 'mock parliament' event. This innovative educational approach saw the political science department's classroom benches transform into seats for union and opposition members, creating a realistic simulation of the parliamentary environment.

Engaging Educational Simulation

CCSU spokesperson Prashant Kumar highlighted the event's objective to familiarize students with critical parliamentary processes such as question hour and zero hour, aiming to foster a practical understanding of democratic proceedings. Over 100 students participated in the event, assuming roles of politicians, complete with a speaker to oversee the session. Muskan Bansal, an MA political science student who played the home minister, shared insights into the discussions that took place, covering a spectrum of pressing national issues from farmer protests to the recent parliament security breach. The event also saw the introduction and subsequent passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, showcasing the students' engagement with significant legislative processes.

Vibrant Student Participation

Rajat Kholy, a PhD student in the department, described the event as vibrant and interactive, drawing parallels between the mock parliament and actual parliamentary incidents, including an opposition walkout. The inclusion of students from diverse departments, including journalism, as audience members, further enriched the educational experience by simulating a broader public engagement with parliamentary debates.

Cultivating Political Awareness

Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Head of the Department of Political Science, detailed the event's schedule, emphasizing its role in bridging theoretical knowledge with practical insights into political processes. By engaging students in this immersive learning activity, CCSU aims to cultivate a deeper political awareness and understanding among future leaders and policymakers. This initiative not only highlights the importance of experiential learning in higher education but also demonstrates the university's commitment to fostering informed civic participation.

As the mock parliament session concluded, reflections on its implications for educational practices and political engagement abound. This pioneering event at CCSU signifies a step forward in innovative teaching methodologies, potentially setting a precedent for other institutions to follow in enhancing political science education. By simulating real-world legislative processes, students gain invaluable insights into the complexities of governance and democracy, preparing them for informed participation in civic life.