Even as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tightens its grip on companies operating beyond its borders, the welfare of Chinese workers employed by these firms remains largely overlooked. A recent investigation by China Labor Watch into China's Belt and Road nickel production projects in Indonesia uncovered routine labor abuses, ranging from wage withholding to subpar safety measures. While the companies involved bear significant responsibility, the role of host countries and the overarching obligation of the CCP, given its pervasive control over all Chinese entities, cannot be ignored.

Party Building Work: A Global Expansion

Starting in 2015, the CCP mandated regular Party Building Work (PBW) activities for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as part of corporate compliance, a policy that was extended to other entities by 2018. With over 98 million CCP members, this initiative has led to the establishment of party branches in companies employing at least 45 Chinese nationals worldwide, marking a significant expansion of CCP-affiliated activities abroad. This surge in PBW activities abroad is seen as an attempt by the CCP to maintain control over Chinese citizens living in democratic societies, thereby mitigating any potential risks to the party's stability.

The Reality of Labor Conditions in Chinese-Run Companies Overseas

Despite the CCP's extensive control mechanisms, reports from media and organizations like China Labor Watch paint a grim picture of the working conditions in Chinese-run entities overseas. Employees face long hours, wage withholding, and inadequate living conditions, among other abuses. These issues are exacerbated by practices such as passport confiscation and physical segregation, designed to isolate Chinese workers from local communities and prevent them from voicing their grievances. Such conditions starkly contrast with the PBW's purported aim of enhancing China's global image through the promotion of Chinese values and soft power.

Accountability and the CCP's Role

The establishment of party branches in overseas SOEs is a clear indication of the CCP's extraterritorial reach and its direct influence on the operations of Chinese companies abroad. However, this control does not extend to ensuring the well-being of Chinese workers in these enterprises. The Chinese government's reluctance to enforce labor laws overseas, coupled with the lack of interest from party cells in the welfare of workers, underscores the need for the CCP to take responsibility for the labor rights abuses committed by these companies. The global expansion of PBW activities raises important questions about sovereignty, nonintervention, and the ethical implications of such a pervasive state control mechanism on the international stage.

As the CCP continues to assert its influence over Chinese entities operating globally, the plight of Chinese workers abroad serves as a stark reminder of the limits of its control when it comes to protecting its citizens' rights and well-being. The international community must remain vigilant and advocate for the rights of these workers, challenging the CCP to live up to its responsibilities both at home and abroad.