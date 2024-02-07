CCC Warned Over Leadership Turmoil: A Call for Order by Zimbabwe's Speaker of Parliament

As leadership turmoil continues to shake the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zimbabwe's Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has sounded a warning to the opposition party. This comes in response to the frequent changes in their leadership position within the Parliament, a matter that Mudenda addressed after receiving a series of conflicting communications from the party, each designating a different member as the leader of opposition business.

Flickering Leadership in CCC

The most recent letter from CCC member Joana Mamombe named Honorable Hlatywayo as the leader of opposition. This contradicted a previous statement that had assigned Honorable Karenyi-Kore to the role. The constant shuffling of leadership signals an apparent internal chaos within the CCC, a situation that has been further complicated by Sengezo Tshabangu, who has self-proclaimed himself as the chief executive of the party.

Internal Chaos Leading to Political Instability

Tshabangu has been accused of causing disruption within CCC by dismissing all Members of Parliament who are aligned with Nelson Chamisa, a notable figure in the party. This turmoil has led to abrupt resignations of CCC representatives in Parliament, triggering concerns among CCC supporters and raising the potential for by-elections in the constituencies involved. The resignations have resulted in anger and disillusionment among voters, who feel abandoned and betrayed by their representatives, thereby inciting worries about voter apathy and fatigue.

Call for Order in Parliament

The Speaker's concern emanates from the ongoing confusion within the CCC and its impact on the functioning of Parliament. Mudenda urged CCC to organize their internal matters and to abstain from taking Parliament for granted with their inconsistent leadership claims. Amidst this political crisis, the ruling party in Zimbabwe, ZANU-PF, has secured a supermajority in Parliament, which could potentially empower them to amend the constitution. This development comes at a time when the main opposition party is facing disarray, with its MPs having their seats declared vacant and the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa announcing his departure from the party, citing it being 'hijacked' by the ruling party.