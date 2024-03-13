CCC Supporter and 'Chamisa Wazadza' Slogan Creator Nhamo Manyatera Passes Away at 81

Nhamo Enias Manyatera, a fervent supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and the brain behind the popular 'Chamisa Wazadza' slogan, has died. This development was confirmed by party sources, marking a significant loss for the CCC community ahead of the much-anticipated 23 August 2023 elections. Manyatera, who had been battling illness, was 81 at the time of his passing.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy of Manyatera

Manyatera's contribution to Zimbabwe's opposition politics was profound and multifaceted. Beyond coining the viral slogan 'Chamisa Wazadza', he served diligently as an election agent and chief political strategist. His efforts were instrumental in galvanizing support for the CCC and its former leader, Nelson Chamisa. Manyatera's slogan became a rallying cry at CCC events, inspiring activists to craft songs and chants that echoed his words across the nation. His political and strategic acumen earned him respect and admiration within opposition circles, notably from Honorable Mugidho, a former CCC Masvingo Proportional representative parliamentarian.

Personal Ties and Tributes

Advertisment

Manyatera's impact extended beyond the political arena; he was also recognized as the father of Willard Manyatera, a renowned goalkeeper for the Zimbabwe premiership giants Dynamos football club and the Zimbabwe National team. Tributes flowed from various quarters, including the sports community, highlighting his broad influence. Mr. Festus Dumbu, a respected football and sports administrator based in Chiredzi, confirmed Manyatera's death, reflecting the widespread respect and affection for Manyatera.

Final Farewell

Plans for Manyatera's burial have been communicated by CCC officials, with his body set to be laid to rest in his rural home at ward 21, Chitiyo School, Bikita on the 14th of March 2024. This event is expected to draw attendees from across the political and social spectrum, uniting individuals in mourning and celebration of Manyatera's life and contributions. As preparations for the funeral proceed, the CCC and its supporters reflect on Manyatera's indelible mark on Zimbabwe's political landscape and the void his passing leaves.

As the Citizens Coalition for Change and its supporters bid farewell to Nhamo Enias Manyatera, reflections on his legacy and the future of the movement he passionately supported are inevitable. Manyatera's life and work exemplified dedication to political change and community upliftment, leaving a lasting imprint on those who knew him and the causes he championed. His departure is a poignant reminder of the personal sacrifices behind political activism and the enduring power of a single voice to inspire collective action.