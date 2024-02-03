CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda Resigns, Criticizes Party Leadership

Prince Dubeko Sibanda, a Member of Parliament (MP) from BINGA North, has stepped down from his role at the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, aligning his decision with the recent departure of the party's former President, Nelson Chamisa. Sibanda's departure signifies a growing crisis within the CCC, marking him as the fourth MP to dissolve ties after Fadzayi Mahere, Takudzwa Ngadziore, and Prosper Mutseyami. With speculations of more imminent resignations, the stability of the CCC is under scrutiny.

The resignation of Sibanda was not without criticism of the party's leadership structure. In his statement, he accused the current heads of the party of losing sight of the struggles of the majority of Zimbabweans. Sibanda was particularly critical of the formation of a steering committee within the CCC's Citizens National Assembly (CNA), which according to him, has not been able to provide clear leadership and has led to operational issues.

Alignment with the Regime: A Betrayal of the Party's Mission

Sibanda also condemned the perceived alignment of some party members with the regime for personal gain, a move he considers a betrayal of the party's principles and mission. This critique adds another layer to the ongoing upheaval within the CCC.

In the wake of these resignations, Tendai Biti, the former MP, has been recognized as the Vice President of CCC and a potential leader of the party. However, Sibanda has distanced himself from a party he believes has compromised its opposition role. The future of Nelson Chamisa, the former President of CCC, remains uncertain, with speculations about him starting a new party, excluding former colleagues like Biti and Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume.