CCC honours ten individuals with Independence Memorial Award

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) distinguished ten individuals with the "Independence Memorial Award 2024," recognizing their remarkable contributions across various domains. Held at the Theater Institute Chattogram's auditorium, the ceremony celebrated achievements ranging from bravery during the liberation war to advancements in healthcare, education, music, journalism, and more. Among the awardees, Jahan Ara Angur, Dr. Md Ekhlas Uddin, and George Makwa were honored posthumously, highlighting their enduring legacies.

Spotlight on the Awardees

The awards celebrated diverse contributions: from Shaheed Swapan Chowdhury's bravery, Jahan Ara Angur's activism, Dr. Md Ekhlas Uddin's healthcare advancements, to George Makwa's sports excellence. Professor Mohammad Fazlul Haque was recognized for educational contributions, Syed Mohiuddin for music, Mohammad Abdus Salam for industrial development, Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain for social service, Daisy Maudud for journalism, and Md Alamgir Apu for promoting regional languages internationally. Each recipient's story is a beacon of inspiration, illustrating the multifaceted nature of nation-building efforts and cultural preservation.

Reflections from the Ceremony

CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, the chief guest, emphasized the ceremony's role in inspiring future generations towards patriotism and hard work. Reflecting on the immutable nature of history, he invoked Bangabandhu's enduring legacy and the iconic 7 March speech, illustrating the importance of remembering and honoring historical figures and their contributions. The event, chaired by CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, saw vibrant discussions and expressions of gratitude, reinforcing the community's commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence.

The Legacy of Recognition

The "Independence Memorial Award 2024" not only honors the individual achievements of its recipients but also serves as a reminder of the collective spirit and resilience that underpin societal progress. By commemorating such diverse contributions, Chattogram City Corporation underscores the importance of acknowledging all facets of nation-building. This event, steeped in history and forward-looking in its aspirations, fosters a sense of unity and pride, encouraging ongoing contributions to the nation's development and cultural heritage.