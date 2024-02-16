CBP's COAC Reappoints 14 Members for 17th Term: Fostering Continuity and Expertise in Trade Operations

In a significant stride towards reinforcing the bridge between the governmental oversight and the bustling trade sector, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee (COAC) has officially announced the reappointment of 14 of its esteemed members for the committee's 17th term. This decision, effective from January 17, 2024, underscores the continuing commitment of the CBP and the Department of the Treasury to foster a collaborative platform for dialogue and decision-making on trade-related functions and commercial operations.

Advertisment

Reappointments Cementing Continuity and Expertise

With a two-year tenure ahead of them, the reappointed members are poised to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience back to the table. This blend of continuity and expertise is essential for the COAC, a 20-member federal advisory committee, in its mission to provide nuanced advice and recommendations that shape the policies and practices governing trade and commerce. The reappointments also signal a vote of confidence in the members' past contributions and their ability to steer future discussions in a direction that benefits both the trade sector and the national economy.

The Role and Impact of COAC

Since its inception, COAC has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the trade community and regulatory bodies. By offering insights, feedback, and recommendations, the committee helps shape key decisions related to trade facilitation, security measures, and the modernization of commercial operations. Its members, drawn from a cross-section of the trade community, including importers, exporters, and representatives from trade associations, contribute diverse perspectives that enrich the committee's deliberations and outputs. As the 17th term commences, the reappointed members are set to tackle pressing issues that will define the trajectory of trade and commerce in the coming years.

The pathway for the 17th term is already charted with the next COAC Public Meeting scheduled for March 6, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina. This meeting promises to be a cornerstone event, providing a platform for open dialogue between the committee members and the broader trade community.