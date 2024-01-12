en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has released its annual report on explicit authorizations of appropriations, fulfilling its mandate under Section 202(e)(3) of the Congressional Budget Act of 1974. This report, a crucial tool for lawmakers and policy analysts, details the legal provisions that allow Congress to allocate future funds to support various federal programs and agencies.

Understanding Authorizations of Appropriations

Authorizations of appropriations are distinct from actual appropriations and enabling statutes. While actual appropriations represent the funds provided, enabling statutes establish agencies or prescribe functions. Authorizations, on the other hand, give Congress the legal basis for future funding allocations.

The CBO’s report includes a detailed spreadsheet, sourced from its Legislative Classification System. Each explicit authorization is cataloged, with information on expiration dates and authorized amounts for the last fiscal year they cover.

Latest Update and Future Projections

The most recent update includes legislation enacted through the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2024, which was passed on September 30, 2023. However, the spreadsheet does not account for appropriations under any short-term continuing resolutions for fiscal year 2024 with expired authorizations.

Looking ahead, the CBO anticipates publishing an updated spreadsheet later in the year. This next update will include full-year appropriations for fiscal year 2024, providing a more comprehensive overview of the federal funding landscape.

In a time of financial uncertainty and widespread budgetary concerns, such reports from the CBO are invaluable. They offer insight into the complex mechanisms of federal funding, empowering lawmakers to make informed decisions that shape the nation’s future.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
14 seconds ago
'Swatting' Prank Call Triggers Major Law Enforcement Response in Dorchester County
Wednesday night, Dorchester County was shaken by a chilling phone call to the Sheriff’s Office, claiming a man had just shot his father and was planning to take his own life. This distressing situation, however, turned out to be a hoax, a cruel ‘swatting’ prank aimed at inciting a significant law enforcement reaction to a
'Swatting' Prank Call Triggers Major Law Enforcement Response in Dorchester County
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
9 mins ago
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
11 mins ago
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
DNA Evidence Exonerates Man on Death Row: A Call for Reform in Missouri's Justice System
43 seconds ago
DNA Evidence Exonerates Man on Death Row: A Call for Reform in Missouri's Justice System
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
2 mins ago
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
Monticello Resident, Jeffrey Sredl, Sentenced to 51 Months for Possessing Unregistered Firearms
6 mins ago
Monticello Resident, Jeffrey Sredl, Sentenced to 51 Months for Possessing Unregistered Firearms
Latest Headlines
World News
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
22 seconds
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
29 seconds
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
2 mins
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
2 mins
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
3 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
4 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
5 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
5 mins
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app