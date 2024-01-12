CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has released its annual report on explicit authorizations of appropriations, fulfilling its mandate under Section 202(e)(3) of the Congressional Budget Act of 1974. This report, a crucial tool for lawmakers and policy analysts, details the legal provisions that allow Congress to allocate future funds to support various federal programs and agencies.

Understanding Authorizations of Appropriations

Authorizations of appropriations are distinct from actual appropriations and enabling statutes. While actual appropriations represent the funds provided, enabling statutes establish agencies or prescribe functions. Authorizations, on the other hand, give Congress the legal basis for future funding allocations.

The CBO’s report includes a detailed spreadsheet, sourced from its Legislative Classification System. Each explicit authorization is cataloged, with information on expiration dates and authorized amounts for the last fiscal year they cover.

Latest Update and Future Projections

The most recent update includes legislation enacted through the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2024, which was passed on September 30, 2023. However, the spreadsheet does not account for appropriations under any short-term continuing resolutions for fiscal year 2024 with expired authorizations.

Looking ahead, the CBO anticipates publishing an updated spreadsheet later in the year. This next update will include full-year appropriations for fiscal year 2024, providing a more comprehensive overview of the federal funding landscape.

In a time of financial uncertainty and widespread budgetary concerns, such reports from the CBO are invaluable. They offer insight into the complex mechanisms of federal funding, empowering lawmakers to make informed decisions that shape the nation’s future.