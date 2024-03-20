CBN's Controversial CSR Moves Spark Debate on Fiscal Responsibility Amid Nigeria’s Economic Strain

In an unfolding narrative of public finance management and economic policy in Nigeria, Central Bank Governor Yemi Cardoso's recent actions, including a massive fertilizer donation and an extravagant workshop in London, have ignited a debate on the appropriateness of such expenditures given the country's economic challenges.

Cardoso's decision to donate two million bags of fertilisers worth N100bn to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, ostensibly as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), alongside the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein's organization of a lavish workshop for state Commissioners of Finance in London, has raised eyebrows. Critics argue that these acts stray far from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s core mandates, especially at a time when Nigeria grapples with significant economic issues, including a weakening Naira, potential VAT rate increase, and aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Historical Context of CBN's CSR Activities

This is not the first time CBN's leadership has ventured into areas that some consider beyond its statutory responsibilities. Past governors, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Godwin Emefiele, initiated CSR projects and schemes like the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which faced criticism for poor execution and questionable impact. These activities, while intended to support various sectors, have sparked debate over their legality, budgetary approvals, and alignment with the CBN's primary objectives of ensuring monetary and price stability.

The recent actions by CBN officials, juxtaposed with the economic challenges highlighted in reports by SaharaReporters and THISDAYLIVE, point to a broader issue of fiscal prudence and governance in Nigeria. With the country facing inflation, a potential VAT increase, and ongoing concerns about fiscal deficit financing, the focus of national economic institutions on activities outside their core mandates raises questions about priorities and the effective use of public resources.

The debate over the CBN's CSR initiatives and extravagant expenditures by public officials underscores the need for clearer guidelines on the roles of economic institutions in Nigeria. As the country navigates through fiscal challenges, the actions of its policymakers and financial stewards will be crucial in determining the path towards stability and growth.