CBI Arrests Trio in Sandeshkhali Attack on ED Officials: Jiauddin, Didar Baksh, Faruk Akunji Detained

Following a Supreme Court mandate, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals, Jiauddin Molla, Didar Baksh Molla, and Faruk Akunji, in connection with the January 5 assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. This move comes after the apex court upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision for a CBI investigation into the incident, spotlighting the case's significance and the judiciary's intervention in ensuring an unbiased probe.

Advertisment

Background and Supreme Court's Stance

The arrest of the trio by the CBI marks a critical development in the case, which originated from an attack on ED officials while they were investigating an alleged ration racket in Sandeshkhali. The Supreme Court's refusal to interfere with the High Court's order underscores the importance of a fair investigation, given the allegations of bias and delay on part of the West Bengal Police in handling the case. Notably, the High Court had criticized the state police for its inaction against the prime accused, TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, leading to the transfer of the case to the CBI.

Key Figures and CBI's Investigation

Advertisment

Among the arrested, Shahjahan Sheikh's role has been particularly scrutinized. Accused of extortion and land grabbing, Sheikh allegedly played a pivotal role in instigating the mob that attacked the ED officials. Following his arrest after being on the run for 55 days, Sheikh's connections and the extent of the alleged racket are expected to be a major focus of the CBI's investigation. The agency's use of advanced technology, including 3D scanners to map relevant locations, indicates the thoroughness of the probe.

Implications and Future Course

This case represents a significant moment in the ongoing struggle against corruption and political interference in West Bengal. The involvement of high-profile figures and the judiciary's assertive stance send a strong message about the rule of law and the necessity of impartial investigations in upholding democratic values. As the CBI continues its investigation, the outcomes could have far-reaching implications for political accountability and the integrity of public institutions in the state.