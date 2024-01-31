CBCP Raises Alarm Over Deceptive Charter Change in the Philippines

In a move that further intensifies the ongoing debate around the proposed amendments to the Philippines' constitution, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has issued a stern warning against attempts to alter the nation's charter through deceptive or undemocratic means. The statement comes amid a tussle between the House of Representatives and the Senate over the controversial 'Cha-cha' or charter change.

House vs Senate: The Cha-cha Tussle

The House has been relentless in its push for charter change, a stance that has been met with resistance from the Senate. In particular, the House-approved Resolution of Both Houses No. 2 (RBH 2), which specifically seeks to amend economic provisions, did not find favor in the Senate. This has led to a fierce exchange of words between the two chambers of Congress, with allegations of a 'fake' people's initiative marred with bribery and politics.

The CBCP's Intervention

The CBCP has expressed concerns over the People’s Initiative to amend the Constitution. The bishops warned that it seemed to be an initiative pushed by a few public servants rather than a true reflection of the ordinary citizens' will, thus involving deception and disregard for true democratic participation. They emphasized the gravity of discussions about the Constitution and cautioned against attaching one’s signature to the People’s Initiative as it would give lawmakers the power to drastically revise the Constitution.

Charter Change: A Deceptive Trojan Horse?

Comparisons have been drawn between Marcos Sr.'s Bagong Lipunan and Jr.'s Bagong Pilipinas initiative, the latter being likened to a modern-day Trojan Horse. Observers have highlighted the deceptive nature of the proposed Charter Change and the undemocratic processes, cautioning against a hidden agenda behind the proposed changes.

Voices of Concern

Notably, retired Supreme Court Associate Justices Adolfo Azcuna and Antonio Carpio, as well as the Commission on Elections, have expressed concerns about the proposed changes, stating that they constitute a revision of the Constitution and cannot be undertaken through a People's Initiative. This echoes the CBCP's warning and underscores the need for vigilance in safeguarding the integrity of constitutional amendments.