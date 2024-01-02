en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Critiques Government’s Fiscal Management

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Critiques Government’s Fiscal Management

In a New Year’s message, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart scrutinized the United Progressive Movement (UPM) Government of the Cayman Islands for what he considers poor fiscal management. The focus of his criticism was the government’s reliance on CI$120 million in new taxes and up to CI$150 million in new borrowing. Despite having available loan facilities, the UPM government plans to utilize these funds for capital projects.

McTaggart contrasted the UPM’s strategy with the fiscal prudence of the Progressives (PPM), highlighting their track record of building reserves, reducing debt, and generating surpluses. These practices, he emphasized, greatly benefited the country during the pandemic. He argued for sustainable economic growth and responsible public finance management, opposing wasteful spending and debt accumulation.

Government’s Defense of Financial Strategy

The Premier defended the government’s financial strategy, pointing out the urgent need for infrastructure development to accommodate population growth and prepare for future challenges. He also argued that the new fee increases, projected to generate substantial revenue, will not affect the average or lower-income residents. The Premier contended these increases are necessary for enhancing social support and public services.

Despite his criticism of the UPM’s fiscal strategy, McTaggart also called for increased spending on vulnerable citizens. He advocated for a new public transport system, crime reduction, and stipend increases. He also urged the government to temporarily reduce duty on fuel and cooking gas, and to freeze Water Authority rates.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EU Directive on Violence Against Women Stalled Over Rape Definition

By BNN Correspondents

Dissatisfied with Democrats: Abortion-rights and LGBTQ+ Advocates Demand Action

By BNN Correspondents

Guyana President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle: Shifts in Public Service and Local Government

By Salman Akhtar

Retired Soldier Dies in Tragic New Year's Day Road Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Longview Police Fatally Shoot Woman During Distress Call ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Longview Police Fatally Shoot Woman During Distress Call ...
heart comment 0
Turkey’s Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look

By Safak Costu

Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
Nevada’s Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County’s Top Official Resigns

By Salman Khan

Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period

By Hadeel Hashem

Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
EU Directive on Violence Against Women Stalled Over Rape Definition
10 seconds
EU Directive on Violence Against Women Stalled Over Rape Definition
Dissatisfied with Democrats: Abortion-rights and LGBTQ+ Advocates Demand Action
14 seconds
Dissatisfied with Democrats: Abortion-rights and LGBTQ+ Advocates Demand Action
Guyana President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle: Shifts in Public Service and Local Government
2 mins
Guyana President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle: Shifts in Public Service and Local Government
Northern Kentucky Norse: A Resilient Force in Horizon League Basketball
3 mins
Northern Kentucky Norse: A Resilient Force in Horizon League Basketball
Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland
4 mins
Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
4 mins
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
4 mins
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
4 mins
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
4 mins
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
30 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app