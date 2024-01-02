Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Critiques Government’s Fiscal Management

In a New Year’s message, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart scrutinized the United Progressive Movement (UPM) Government of the Cayman Islands for what he considers poor fiscal management. The focus of his criticism was the government’s reliance on CI$120 million in new taxes and up to CI$150 million in new borrowing. Despite having available loan facilities, the UPM government plans to utilize these funds for capital projects.

McTaggart contrasted the UPM’s strategy with the fiscal prudence of the Progressives (PPM), highlighting their track record of building reserves, reducing debt, and generating surpluses. These practices, he emphasized, greatly benefited the country during the pandemic. He argued for sustainable economic growth and responsible public finance management, opposing wasteful spending and debt accumulation.

Government’s Defense of Financial Strategy

The Premier defended the government’s financial strategy, pointing out the urgent need for infrastructure development to accommodate population growth and prepare for future challenges. He also argued that the new fee increases, projected to generate substantial revenue, will not affect the average or lower-income residents. The Premier contended these increases are necessary for enhancing social support and public services.

Despite his criticism of the UPM’s fiscal strategy, McTaggart also called for increased spending on vulnerable citizens. He advocated for a new public transport system, crime reduction, and stipend increases. He also urged the government to temporarily reduce duty on fuel and cooking gas, and to freeze Water Authority rates.