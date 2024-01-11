Catholic Vote in Iowa and Abortion Stances Shape 2024 Republican Race

As the 2024 Republican presidential nomination contest draws near, political advocacy group CatholicVote is highlighting the crucial role of the Catholic vote in Iowa. The group’s president, Brian Burch, underscores the potential ripple effect of increased voter participation among Mass-attending Catholics, a demographic that represented half of Iowa’s Catholic voters in the 2022 midterm elections. CatholicVote’s ongoing voter mobilization program is aimed at enhancing this statistic.

Abortion: A Central Issue

The contentious issue of abortion is front and center, with Republican candidates predominantly adopting pro-life stances. While former President Donald Trump has yet to articulate a clear position on a 15-week abortion ban, his rivals Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley have openly supported such measures. This pro-life leaning, however, collides with a Pew poll revealing that 46% of Catholics believe abortion pills should be legal, a view in stark contrast with the Church’s anti-abortion teachings.

The Uncertain Republican Nomination

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Catholic Republican from Iowa, speculated about the uncertainty of Trump’s renomination. As voters contemplate various candidates to counter President Joe Biden, the former president’s position on the abortion issue could be pivotal. Current polls from FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolling place Trump at the lead in Iowa and on a national level, with DeSantis and Haley trailing closely. The Vice President’s ongoing tour on reproductive freedoms and critique of Trump’s abortion remarks suggest that the topic of abortion will persist as a central theme in the campaign.

Impact of Abortion Stance on Future Elections

The Republican candidates’ views on abortion are already influencing the 2024 race, underscoring the issue’s heightened significance in elections post the Dobbs ruling. Since the decision, abortion access has been a key issue in at least six state elections, with significant funding from both pro-choice advocates and conservative groups. Cases in point are the state elections in Kansas and Ohio, where voters massively turned down anti-abortion amendments. This has led to a financial upper hand for progressives and Democrats as they rally around the issue of abortion, and a subsequent shift in momentum towards the left.