Catholic Church Urges Nigerian Government: Subsidize Food, Not Palliatives for Few

The Catholic Church, addressing national concerns in Ibadan, implored the Nigerian government to shift its focus from distributing palliatives to a select few towards subsidizing food items for the broader populace. Archbishop Gabriel Leke Abegunrin of the Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan spearheaded the call during a press briefing at the Justice, Development and Peace Commission, emphasizing the dire need for government intervention to make food affordable amidst rising economic challenges.

Advertisment

Addressing Economic Hardships

Archbishop Abegunrin highlighted the ongoing economic hardships exacerbated by recent policy implementations, including the linking of Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN), which have led to distress and anxiety among citizens. The Archbishop's concerns underscore the broader implications of policy decisions on everyday Nigerians, especially following the cashless policy and the scarcity of Naira experienced in 2023.

Security Concerns and Educational Reforms

Advertisment

In addition to economic issues, the Archbishop touched on the rising wave of kidnapping and banditry, criticizing the government's failure to bring sponsors of banditry to justice and suggesting that economic hardship often leads to deviant behaviours. Furthermore, Archbishop Abegunrin made a compelling case for the return of schools previously taken over by the state back to the churches, citing the proven track record of Catholic Schools in academic excellence and holistic education.

Call for Government Action

The Catholic Church's appeal to the Nigerian government extends beyond immediate economic relief to a broader call for systemic changes that ensure the welfare and security of all citizens. By advocating for subsidies on food items, addressing the implementation of national policies, and urging for educational reforms, the Church is pushing for a comprehensive approach to tackle the multifaceted challenges faced by Nigerians.

The dialogue initiated by the Catholic Church with the Nigerian government highlights the critical role of religious institutions in advocating for social and economic reforms. As the nation grapples with these pressing issues, the Church's voice adds a significant moral dimension to the call for change, urging the government to prioritize the well-being of its citizens over political expediencies.