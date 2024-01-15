Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have raised their voices against the rampant corruption in the country during a Thanksgiving Mass at Maria Assumpta Cathedral in Owerri. The service, held in honor of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and to celebrate Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election, became a stage for Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), to address the various issues plaguing Nigeria.

Ugorji spoke with fervor about the negative impacts of corruption, describing it as a complex issue that has permeated various aspects of public life, including bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of office. He emphasized that corruption is not just a financial crime but also a moral one, leading to a loss of integrity and affecting people across the age spectrum.

A Cry Against Violence

The Bishops also drew attention to the ongoing issues of violence, such as bloodletting and kidnapping, that continue to distress many regions of Nigeria, including Imo State. They expressed their deep concern over these senseless acts and called for immediate actions to address these problems.

Addressing the issue of widespread poverty, the Bishops called on the government to improve the economy and tackle the poverty that contributes to the country’s challenges. They believe that an improved economic landscape and effective poverty alleviation measures can stem the tide of corruption in Nigeria.