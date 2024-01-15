en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have raised their voices against the rampant corruption in the country during a Thanksgiving Mass at Maria Assumpta Cathedral in Owerri. The service, held in honor of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and to celebrate Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election, became a stage for Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), to address the various issues plaguing Nigeria.

Ugorji spoke with fervor about the negative impacts of corruption, describing it as a complex issue that has permeated various aspects of public life, including bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of office. He emphasized that corruption is not just a financial crime but also a moral one, leading to a loss of integrity and affecting people across the age spectrum.

A Cry Against Violence

The Bishops also drew attention to the ongoing issues of violence, such as bloodletting and kidnapping, that continue to distress many regions of Nigeria, including Imo State. They expressed their deep concern over these senseless acts and called for immediate actions to address these problems.

Addressing the issue of widespread poverty, the Bishops called on the government to improve the economy and tackle the poverty that contributes to the country’s challenges. They believe that an improved economic landscape and effective poverty alleviation measures can stem the tide of corruption in Nigeria.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
22 mins ago
BNXN's Unwavering Resolve: 'I Will Do Whatever It Takes'
Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, Daniel Benson, famously recognized by his stage name BNXN, has boldly voiced his unwavering resolve to achieve towering heights in the global music industry. Candidly acknowledging that raw talent alone isn’t the only requisite for success, BNXN has indicated his readiness to foot the ‘other prices’ necessary for an illustrious musical career,
BNXN's Unwavering Resolve: 'I Will Do Whatever It Takes'
Chams Switch Bolsters Fintech Landscape with Union Pay International License
42 mins ago
Chams Switch Bolsters Fintech Landscape with Union Pay International License
OgunTeach Program Attracts 45,000 Applicants in Bid to Strengthen Education Sector
46 mins ago
OgunTeach Program Attracts 45,000 Applicants in Bid to Strengthen Education Sector
Desperate Parents Beg for Rescue of Kidnapped Children in Gwagwalada, Nigeria
27 mins ago
Desperate Parents Beg for Rescue of Kidnapped Children in Gwagwalada, Nigeria
Asagba of Asaba Leads Groundbreaking for Vocational Centre: A Step Towards Transforming Asaba
37 mins ago
Asagba of Asaba Leads Groundbreaking for Vocational Centre: A Step Towards Transforming Asaba
Ogugu Community Elects New Traditional Ruler, Ends 24-Year Leadership Vacuum
37 mins ago
Ogugu Community Elects New Traditional Ruler, Ends 24-Year Leadership Vacuum
Latest Headlines
World News
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
2 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
Unlocking Nature's Arsenal: Combating Premature Greying with Natural Remedies
5 mins
Unlocking Nature's Arsenal: Combating Premature Greying with Natural Remedies
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
11 mins
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
BSP to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Independently: A Shift in India's Political Dynamics
11 mins
BSP to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Independently: A Shift in India's Political Dynamics
Kenya's Sevens Rugby Team Shujaa Triumphs in the Challenger Series
12 mins
Kenya's Sevens Rugby Team Shujaa Triumphs in the Challenger Series
Iowa Caucuses: The Starting Line for the 2024 Presidential Race
14 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Starting Line for the 2024 Presidential Race
Sachin Tendulkar and the Deepfake Dilemma: A Wake-Up Call to Digital Deception
17 mins
Sachin Tendulkar and the Deepfake Dilemma: A Wake-Up Call to Digital Deception
Oxford Vaccine Group Begins Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
18 mins
Oxford Vaccine Group Begins Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
25 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
32 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
40 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
1 hour
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app