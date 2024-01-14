en English
Politics

Catalonia’s Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts’ Immigration Agenda

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
In the last decade, Catalonia’s political landscape has been monopolized by the independence movement, an issue that has eclipsed all others. The pro-independence camp has held steadfastly to the belief that statehood would be the panacea for all problems, and the constitutionalist opposition has been solely dedicated to countering this secessionist movement. This singular focus has led to the neglect of numerous other critical issues and has distorted the region’s ideological balance. The disintegration of the centre-right within the sovereignty camp has left its space to be filled by the left, resulting in a political spectrum heavily skewed towards the left, devoid of a conservative counterbalance.

Junts’ Shift Towards Broader Issues

However, the recent political maneuverings of Junts, the party founded by Carles Puigdemont, have indicated a possible shift in this dynamic. Junts has begun to include immigration in its political agenda, signaling an intent to broaden its platform beyond the narrow focus on independence to encompass a wider range of social and economic issues. This move, however, has not been without controversy. The left has criticized Junts’ new focus on immigration as a pandering move towards far-right, xenophobic ideologies, despite the party’s efforts to rebrand itself as a conventional political entity.

Transfer of Immigration Powers and New Political Dynamics

The recent announcement of the transfer of immigration powers from the Spanish State to Catalonia may have been seen by some as a temporary spectacle, but it underscores the emergence of new political dynamics in the region. This move has highlighted the need for a broader discourse that goes beyond the independence issue and includes other pressing societal matters.

Addressing Long-Ignored Issues

After years of political discourse dominated by the independence movement, other long-ignored issues are now coming to the fore. Among these is the poor performance of Catalonia in the PISA educational report, a concern neglected amidst the secessionist clamor. This growing focus on a broader range of issues indicates a shift towards a more diverse and robust political conversation in Catalonia, one that includes immigration and other pressing societal matters.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

