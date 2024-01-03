en English
Law

Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns

In a pivotal public meeting held on January 2nd, the Casper City Council in Wyoming cleared the first hurdle for a much-debated revision to a law concerning the billing and collection of city utility services. The proposed amendments are aimed at bolstering the city’s power to recover unpaid utility accounts and simplifying various facets of the billing and collection procedure.

Landlords’ Liability

The proposed revisions include significant changes that could place landlords in a challenging position. If the city fails to recover overdue amounts from tenants, landlords may be required to shoulder the burden. The move has sparked concerns among property owners, who believe this could unfairly penalize them for their tenants’ delinquencies. A public comment from the meeting highlighted this concern, questioning the fairness of holding landlords ‘on the hook’ for unpaid utility bills.

Future Readings

For the ordinance to be enacted, it requires the approval of three public readings. The next two readings are scheduled for January 16th and February 6th. Despite voting in favor of advancing the first reading, Councilor Kyle Gamroth expressed his wish for more public engagement before the final decision, highlighting the importance of citizen participation in shaping local legislation.

Additional Changes

Other proposed changes include allowing customers the choice of paperless billing, granting a seven-day grace period for automatic payment returns, setting new accounts to a baseline of 7,000 gallons, and modifying leak adjustment calculations to a percentage of the water bill for qualifying accounts.

The City of Casper is offering interested parties the opportunity to review the staff memo and proposed ordinance on its official website. A more detailed version of the story is also expected to be published by Oil City News in the near future.

Law Politics United States
