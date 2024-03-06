Cartel del Noreste Refutes Narco-Campaigning Claims Against AMLO, Invokes Trump's 'Fake News'

A video recently surfaced on social media showcasing alleged members of the Cartel del Noreste vehemently defending Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) against accusations of narco-campaigning. In the footage, a hooded spokesperson denounces a New York Times report and a claim made by an individual in a Latinus video, asserting that the allegations of Los Zetas financing AMLO's 2006 and 2018 presidential campaigns are baseless.

Denial of Political Involvement

The group's leader, concealed under a hood and reading from a mobile device, categorically denied any financial ties between López Obrador and the notorious Zetas cartel. "We did not get involved; we do not get involved. We will not get involved in politics," the leader stated, echoing former U.S. President Donald Trump's famous dismissal of unfavorable media reports as "fake news." The leader further criticized the credibility of the source, suggesting a mix-up or misrepresentation of identity regarding the supposed Los Zetas ally, Celso Ortega Jiménez.

Public Reaction and Speculation

The statement has sparked a flurry of activity on social media, with many users interpreting this unusual defense of a sitting president by an organized crime group as indicative of a closer relationship between AMLO's administration and the cartels. However, others caution against drawing hasty conclusions from the cartel's public statements, highlighting the complex and often opaque nature of political and criminal alliances in Mexico.

Implications for AMLO's Presidency

This development raises pertinent questions about the intersection of politics and organized crime in Mexico, a country long plagued by violence and corruption linked to drug trafficking. While the Cartel del Noreste's denial may temporarily quell rumors of narco-campaigning, it undoubtedly casts a long shadow over AMLO's presidency, challenging the administration's narrative of combating corruption and distancing itself from the influence of cartels.