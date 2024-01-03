Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns

In a recent appearance on Newsmax’s “Newsline,” Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Trump administration, dispensed advice to President Joe Biden amid falling approval ratings. Carson urged the President to concentrate on effective policies from past administrations, irrespective of political origin.

Carson’s Take on the Biden Administration

Carson drew a sharp distinction between the governing strategies of the Trump and Biden administrations. He argued that the President should prioritize policies that have proven successful in the past, regardless of the administration that introduced them. This approach, Carson argued, would help the Biden administration regain public favor.

Political Pawns and Racial Realizations

Moreover, Carson suggested that the public is growing increasingly conscious of being exploited as political pawns. He pointed out that Black voters are beginning to understand that their racial identity does not obligate them to support Biden. By focusing on these issues, Carson indicated, the President could begin to rebuild trust with the American people.

Addressing Economic Concerns and Fairness

Carson also advised Biden to take a close look at the nation’s economic history and the implications of allowing millions to cross the southern border. He underscored that blatant unfairness is universally disliked by Americans, regardless of their political affiliations. Ultimately, Carson’s counsel to Biden centered on the necessity for effective policies and the importance of addressing concerns about fairness and the economy.