Carrigart Villagers Demand Action: Road Safety Concerns Near School Ignored by Council

In Carrigart, a village nestled in the heart of Donegal County, residents are grappling with a long-standing issue that has yet to be addressed by the local council. The primary concern revolves around road safety, specifically the volume and speed of traffic in the village, which poses a significant risk to the community and the students attending the local primary school.

A Community's Call for Action

Residents of Carrigart village and the surrounding area initially raised their concerns about road safety over two years ago during a public meeting. Despite their frustration, there has been a disheartening lack of progress in addressing these pressing issues.

Maria Doherty, the Sinn Féin representative for the Milford Electoral Area, has joined the community in urging Donegal County Council to take immediate action. Doherty criticized the council for their inaction and disregard for community engagement, which has led to the ongoing traffic concerns.

A Disregard for Community Engagement

Although council officials have repeatedly assured residents that they would address their concerns and implement safety measures, little to no progress has been made. This lack of action is seen as not only disrespectful to the community but also a risk to lives, particularly those of the children attending the primary school.

"The residents of Carrigart have been incredibly patient and proactive in raising their concerns, but the council's lack of response is unacceptable," stated Doherty. "It's time for Donegal County Council to prioritize the safety of our communities and take decisive action."

Lives at Risk

The volume and speed of traffic in Carrigart village have become a significant hazard, with residents expressing their fears about the potential consequences of continued inaction. Despite the council's promises, the situation remains unchanged, leaving the community feeling neglected and vulnerable.

"The safety of our children and the entire community should be a top priority," emphasized a concerned resident. "It's disheartening to see that our concerns have fallen on deaf ears for so long."

As the community continues to rally for change, they hope that their collective voice will finally be heard by Donegal County Council. With the support of Maria Doherty and their unwavering determination, the residents of Carrigart village are resolute in their pursuit of a safer environment for all.

Important Note: This article was published on 2024-02-13 and reflects the situation at that time. Any updates or developments should be verified through reliable sources.