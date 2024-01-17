Carolyn Bennett Appointed as Canada's New Ambassador to Denmark

In a recent announcement made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett has been appointed as Canada's new ambassador to Denmark. Bennett, who carried out a pivotal role as the member of Parliament for Toronto-St. Paul's for over 26 years, has renounced her position to embrace this diplomatic appointment. She will replace Denis Robert, who has effectively served in Copenhagen since 2021.

Bennett's Political Journey

Bennett's political journey is marked by her extensive service in cabinet roles. She is recognized for her contributions as Canada's first minister of state for public health, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, and minister responsible for mental health and addictions. Her decision to step down from the cabinet was marked by her heartfelt farewell speech in the House of Commons the previous month, following her decision not to seek re-election.

Canada and Denmark: A Bond Founded on Shared Values

The ties between Canada and Denmark are founded on a common appreciation for human rights and freedoms. Both nations stand as NATO allies, further fortifying this bond. The relationship between the two countries is characterized by their effective diplomacy, demonstrated notably in the resolution of the decades-long 'whiskey war' over Hans Island, an uninhabited territory.

The 'Whiskey War' and Arctic Sovereignty

In 2022, Canada and Denmark managed to settle their territorial dispute over Hans Island, dividing it equally between the two nations. This friendly settlement, often referred to as the 'whiskey war,' is celebrated as a testament to the power of diplomacy and is a significant contribution to the broader issue of Arctic sovereignty. Bennett's appointment is expected to further strengthen this bilateral relationship, as she works to advance shared priorities between Canada and Denmark, including strengthening transatlantic security, expanding trade and investment, and taking climate action.