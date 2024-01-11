Carol Vorderman Returns to Radio with New LBC Sunday Show

Esteemed broadcaster Carol Vorderman, renowned for her stint as the host of Pride of Britain, is all set to make a triumphant return to radio.

In a move that comes two months post her decision to step away from BBC Radio Wales, Vorderman will now join LBC, hosting an all-new Sunday afternoon show starting later this month.

Vorderman has been vocal about her enthusiasm to join LBC full time. A fervent advocate of live radio, she regards it as a crucial platform for news dissemination, particularly in the light of the anticipated political events of 2024.

She is committed to utilising her radio platform to courageously confront corruption and engage in unfiltered discussions without cowering to fear or favor. She has also expressed eagerness to interact directly with listeners.