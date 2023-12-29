en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain’s New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:42 am EST
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain’s New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges

In a significant development from Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed Carlos Cuerpo as the new economy minister, succeeding Nadia Calvino. Calvino, who steered Spain’s economic response during the pandemic, steps down after a five-and-a-half-year tenure to helm the European Investment Bank. The appointment of Cuerpo, 43, who has been serving as the secretary general of Spain’s treasury since 2021, is seen as a move that ensures continuity in Spain’s economic policies and technical measures.

A Respected Economist Stepping into the Role

Carlos Cuerpo brings with him a solid track record in government debt management, financial regulation, and Spain’s participation in EU finance minister meetings. He is a respected economist with strong educational credentials from the Autonomous University of Madrid and the London School of Economics. He also has professional experience at Airef, the Spanish budget watchdog, and as an analyst at the European Commission.

Challenges and Expectations Ahead

The new minister inherits an economy that is expected to continue growing in 2024, with low unemployment rates and compliance with EU budget rules. However, he also faces significant challenges, including phasing out inflation-relief policies and managing slower economic growth. In addition, Cuerpo will play a critical role in appointing the new central bank governor, as the current governor, Pablo Hernandez de Cos’s term ends in June 2024.

Implications for Spain’s Economy and EU Relations

Cuerpo’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Spain, the second-largest recipient of EU recovery funds. These funds are intended to transform the country’s industry, and Cuerpo’s role in effectively utilising them will be under close scrutiny. His views on the financial support provided to Catalonia—considering it positive for the sustainability of Spain’s debt—also hint at his stance on regional fiscal matters. Calvino’s departure is seen as a significant loss for Sanchez’s cabinet but also provides an opportunity to reset working relations, especially after her clashes with other ministers.

0
Economy Politics Spain
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

comment avatar

Is He Married? Familia And Net Worth – MY HOME

· 8 mins ago

[…] Carlos Cuerpo Esposa details are not revealed online. (Source: BNN Breaking) […]

Log in to comment

Related news

Iron Ore Closes 2023 with First Annual Gain Since 2020

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Nickel Marks Worst Performance in 2023, Contrasting Other Metals' Gains

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Currency Funds Pivot Towards Value Strategy Amid Anticipated Global Interest Rate Cuts

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Japan Protests South Korea's Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More

By Waqas Arain

UK Consumers Face Financial Insecurity Heading Into 2024 Amid Economic ...
@Business · 5 mins
UK Consumers Face Financial Insecurity Heading Into 2024 Amid Economic ...
heart comment 0
Shifting Consumer Behavior Forces Companies to Adjust Pricing Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Shifting Consumer Behavior Forces Companies to Adjust Pricing Strategies
Core Industries Report 7.8% Growth: A Close Look at Industrial Health

By Rafia Tasleem

Core Industries Report 7.8% Growth: A Close Look at Industrial Health
Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for Investors

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for Investors
Carlos Cuerpo Appointed as New Spanish Economy Minister Amid Global Economic Shifts

By Safak Costu

Carlos Cuerpo Appointed as New Spanish Economy Minister Amid Global Economic Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
25 seconds
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
48 seconds
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
2 mins
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
2 mins
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
3 mins
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
4 mins
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
4 mins
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
4 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
Bermuda Sisters Break Barriers with Uplift: A Journey from Stigma to Success
4 mins
Bermuda Sisters Break Barriers with Uplift: A Journey from Stigma to Success
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
11 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app