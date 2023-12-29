Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain’s New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges

In a significant development from Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed Carlos Cuerpo as the new economy minister, succeeding Nadia Calvino. Calvino, who steered Spain’s economic response during the pandemic, steps down after a five-and-a-half-year tenure to helm the European Investment Bank. The appointment of Cuerpo, 43, who has been serving as the secretary general of Spain’s treasury since 2021, is seen as a move that ensures continuity in Spain’s economic policies and technical measures.

A Respected Economist Stepping into the Role

Carlos Cuerpo brings with him a solid track record in government debt management, financial regulation, and Spain’s participation in EU finance minister meetings. He is a respected economist with strong educational credentials from the Autonomous University of Madrid and the London School of Economics. He also has professional experience at Airef, the Spanish budget watchdog, and as an analyst at the European Commission.

Challenges and Expectations Ahead

The new minister inherits an economy that is expected to continue growing in 2024, with low unemployment rates and compliance with EU budget rules. However, he also faces significant challenges, including phasing out inflation-relief policies and managing slower economic growth. In addition, Cuerpo will play a critical role in appointing the new central bank governor, as the current governor, Pablo Hernandez de Cos’s term ends in June 2024.

Implications for Spain’s Economy and EU Relations

Cuerpo’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Spain, the second-largest recipient of EU recovery funds. These funds are intended to transform the country’s industry, and Cuerpo’s role in effectively utilising them will be under close scrutiny. His views on the financial support provided to Catalonia—considering it positive for the sustainability of Spain’s debt—also hint at his stance on regional fiscal matters. Calvino’s departure is seen as a significant loss for Sanchez’s cabinet but also provides an opportunity to reset working relations, especially after her clashes with other ministers.