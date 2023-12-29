en English
Economy

Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain’s New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:49 am EST
Carlos Cuerpo, a steadfast figure in Spain’s treasury department, has been appointed as the new Economy Minister by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. This marks a significant shift in the country’s political landscape, with Cuerpo now tasked with managing Spain’s economic policies and steering its economic trajectory amidst prevalent challenges. This appointment is part of a broader reshuffle within the government, hinting at a potential new direction in economic strategy.

A Step Towards Reshaping Spain’s Economy

Cuerpo, a high-level civil servant with a PhD in economics, is set to take over from Nadia Calvino, who steps down after a commendable term of five-and-a-half years to head the European Investment Bank. As the economy minister, Cuerpo steps into a vital role, shaping fiscal and economic measures, negotiating domestic and international economic issues, and representing Spain in economic discussions at the European Union level.

Experience to Navigate Economic Complexities

Having previously led Spain’s treasury department, Cuerpo brings to the table significant experience in financial management and public finance. This expertise could prove instrumental in navigating the intricacies of the Spanish economy, which is currently in a phase of economic deceleration. The Bank of Spain recently cut the country’s economic growth outlook for 2024 to 2.4%, a sharp drop from a post-pandemic rebound of 5.8% in 2022, and anticipates a further dip to an expansion of just 1.6% in 2024.

Implications for the Future

This transition in leadership comes at a critical time for Spain, with the phasing out of inflation relief policies, including cuts to the value-added tax on electricity and subsidies for transportation, as growth slows. As the new economy minister, Cuerpo faces the challenge of balancing the need for fiscal austerity with the push for economic stimulation. His appointment signals a step towards reshaping Spain’s economy, and his actions in the coming months will be closely watched by domestic and international stakeholders.

Economy Politics Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

